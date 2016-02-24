UPDATE 2-Honeywell seeking buyer for building solutions business - WSJ

(Adds Honeywell's comment in paragraph 3)

Feb 24 Honeywell International Inc is seeking a buyer for its building solutions business, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding that the business could fetch $3 billion to $4 billion.

Honeywell has hired Goldman Sachs to help find a buyer for the business, which makes sensing and security technologies for homes and commercial buildings, the Journal said on Wednesday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1T7dQhL)

"We do not comment on market rumor or speculation," Honeywell Vice President External Communications Rob Ferris said.

Honeywell's building solutions and distribution business generated net sales of $4.57 billion in 2015 and accounted for 11.8 percent of the company's total net sales.

Honeywell's shares were down 0.8 percent at $102.86 in afternoon trading, amid a broad market decline.

The news comes a day after Honeywell, a major maker of aerospace components, confirmed it had held deal talks with United Technologies Corp over the past year.

A combination could create a behemoth with combined sales of more than $90 billion.

United Tech, which makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators, said on Monday that a merger could either be blocked outright or be approved only on condition of significant divestitures after a lengthy and disruptive review period that would destroy shareholder value. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)