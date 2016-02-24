UPDATE 2-Honeywell seeking buyer for building solutions business - WSJ

(Adds Honeywell's comment in paragraph 3)
Feb 24 Honeywell International Inc is
seeking a buyer for its building solutions business, the Wall
Street Journal reported, adding that the business could fetch $3
billion to $4 billion.
Honeywell has hired Goldman Sachs to help find a buyer for
the business, which makes sensing and security technologies for
homes and commercial buildings, the Journal said on Wednesday,
citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1T7dQhL)
"We do not comment on market rumor or speculation,"
Honeywell Vice President External Communications Rob Ferris
said.
Honeywell's building solutions and distribution business
generated net sales of $4.57 billion in 2015 and accounted for
11.8 percent of the company's total net sales.
Honeywell's shares were down 0.8 percent at $102.86 in
afternoon trading, amid a broad market decline.
The news comes a day after Honeywell, a major maker of
aerospace components, confirmed it had held deal talks with
United Technologies Corp over the past year.
A combination could create a behemoth with combined sales of
more than $90 billion.
United Tech, which makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and
Otis elevators, said on Monday that a merger could either be
blocked outright or be approved only on condition of significant
divestitures after a lengthy and disruptive review period that
would destroy shareholder value.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)