April 4 Honeywell International Inc Chief Executive Dave Cote could retire as soon as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Cote has been the CEO of the company for the last 14 years.

The aircraft equipment maker named Darius Adamczyk as its first president and chief operating officer earlier on Monday, a newly created role seen as a step toward designating a successor to Cote. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)