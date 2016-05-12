UPDATE 2-Honeywell to spin off its $1.3 bln resins and chemicals business

(Adds spin-off details, company background and share move)
May 12 Honeywell International Inc, a
U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control
systems, said it would spin off its $1.3 billion resins and
chemicals operations into a standalone company, as it focuses on
higher-growth businesses.
The new company, to be named AdvanSix Inc, will be spun off
by early 2017, Honeywell said on Thursday.
The resins and chemicals business is part of Honeywell's
advanced materials division, whose sales fell 10 percent to
$3.51 billion in 2015.
Sales of resins and chemicals fluctuate with the market
price of certain raw materials that are exposed to the rise or
fall in oil prices.
The decision to spin off the business comes two months after
Honeywell scrapped its $90.7 billion offer to buy rival United
Technologies Corp, citing the latter's unwillingness to
engage in talks.
Honeywell has been focusing on higher-margin businesses such
as its aerospace division, its biggest, which makes aircraft
engines and parts.
The aerospace business, whose customers include Boeing Co
and Bombardier Inc, accounted for almost 40
percent of the company's total revenue of $38.58 billion in
2015.
The new company would be a leading producer of a polymer
resin used to make engineered plastics, fibers and filaments
used in automotive and electronic components, and food and
industrial packaging, Honeywell said.
The spun-off company will also make ammonium sulfate
fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol and
acetone.
Erin Kane, vice president of the resins and chemicals
business, will be chief executive of the new company.
Honeywell said it was maintaining its 2016 financial
guidance for now.
The company's shares were up slightly at $114.39 in early
trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 10
percent this year.
