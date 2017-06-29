FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点27分 / 1 天前

Honeywell, Domtar in $8.2 mln settlement over U.S. Superfund site

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The governments of the United States, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday announced an $8.2 million settlement with Honeywell International Inc , Domtar Corp and privately held XIK LLC to resolve a claim over natural resource damages at a Superfund site, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The settlement follows a complaint that the three companies are liable for discharges of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the site during the first half of the 20th century, the statement said. The site consists of of 255 acres of land and river embayments located primarily in Duluth, Minnesota, and extending into the St. Louis River, it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

