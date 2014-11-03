U.S. judge denies EEOC bid to stop Honeywell wellness penalty

Nov 3 In a victory for Honeywell International
Inc, a U.S. judge rejected a bid by the Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission to stop the company from imposing
penalties on workers who refuse to be tested as part of a
corporate wellness program.
U.S. District Judge Ann Montgomery in Minneapolis denied the
EEOC's request for a temporary restraining order, according to a
court filing on Monday.
The U.S. agency, which enforces federal labor laws having to
do with discrimination, had said in a lawsuit filed last week
that Honeywell planned to penalize workers who chose not to
undergo biometric testing through surcharges or lost
contributions to Health Savings Accounts. The lawsuit cites
complaints from two Honeywell employees.
According to the lawsuit, workers and spouses are screened
for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood-sugar levels, waist
circumference and nicotine. The agency claimed the testing
program violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Genetic
Information Nondiscrimination Act.
"We respect the court's decision," EEOC spokesman James Ryan
said in a statement. "We will continue to do our statutorily
prescribed duty to investigate the charges that have been
filed with us." He declined further comment.
In a statement, Honeywell said it was pleased the court
ruled against the EEOC "and their attempt to stop our wellness
program from moving forward in 2015."
"Biometric information - which is never seen by Honeywell or
Honeywell personnel - helps all employees make better decisions
and we're proud to provide our employees with the opportunity to
lead healthier lifestyles," the company said.
The lawsuit was the third case since August filed by the
EEOC challenging a corporate wellness program, with Honeywell
the biggest company to be targeted.
Wellness programs that encourage healthier habits have
become increasingly popular in Corporate America, as they
promise to improve productivity, cut absenteeism and reduce
medical costs.
