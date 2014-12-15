版本:
Honeywell 2015 revenue forecast misses market estimates

Dec 15 Honeywell International Inc forecast 2015 revenue below market estimates as the diversified maker of aircraft parts and electronic equipment expects GDP growth in most regions across the world to grow only modestly.

The company also cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion from $10.3 billion-$10.4 billion.

The company said it expected a profit of $5.95-$6.15 per share and revenue of $40.5 billion-$41.1 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $6.11 per share and revenue of $41.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
