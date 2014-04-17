Honeywell quarterly profit jumps 5 percent

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017
April 17 Honeywell International Inc, which makes airplane cockpit parts and a host of other electronics and equipment, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 5 percent.
The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, or $1.30 per share, compared with $966 million, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales rose 4 percent to $9.68 billion.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING