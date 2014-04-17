Honeywell quarterly profit jumps 5 percent

April 17 Honeywell International Inc, which makes airplane cockpit parts and a host of other electronics and equipment, said on Thursday its quarterly profit jumped 5 percent.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, or $1.30 per share, compared with $966 million, or $1.23 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $9.68 billion.

