Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent

April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.

The company raised the low end of its 2017 earnings forecast by 5 cents to $6.90-$7.10.

Net income attributable to Honeywell increased to $1.33 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.22 billion, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Honeywell earned $1.66 per share.

However, revenue fell to $9.49 billion from $9.52 billion.