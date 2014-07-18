Honeywell profit boosted by turbocharger sales

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
July 18 Honeywell International Inc, a maker of aircraft cockpit parts and other electronic equipment, reported a 7.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of turbochargers.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.10 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $10.25 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.