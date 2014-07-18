Honeywell profit boosted by turbocharger sales

July 18 Honeywell International Inc, a maker of aircraft cockpit parts and other electronic equipment, reported a 7.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of turbochargers.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.10 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $10.25 billion.