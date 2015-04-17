Honeywell first-quarter profit rises 10 pct as costs fall

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 Honeywell International Inc, a diversified U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a fall in costs.
Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.41 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.02 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
Expenses fell 7.5 percent.
Revenue fell nearly 5 percent to $9.21 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.