Honeywell shares could rise 20 pct in the next year - Barron's

NEW YORK May 10 Honeywell International Inc
shares could rise by about 20 percent in the next year
and close to 50 percent in the longer-term if it continues to
meet its forecasts and improve its margins, Barron's financial
newspaper said in its latest issue.
Honeywell, which makes scores of products from home
thermostats to airplane-cockpit controls to securities systems
and turbochargers, expects to generate profit growth of 10
percent or more in each of the next five years, Barron's said in
its issue dated May 11.
Morristown, New Jersey-based Honeywell's shares are trading
at around 15 times the company's 2016 earnings estimates, well
below the average of 17 times assigned to multi-industrial
companies, according to Barron's.
Continued operational improvements and cost controls are
expected to improve margins, while the company seeks strategic
mergers and acquisitions, while targeting a dividend payout
ratio of 40 percent, up from its current 34 percent, it said.
Honeywell shares closed at $102.12 on Friday.
(Reporting by John McCrank)