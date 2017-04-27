Third Point says Honeywell should spin off aerospace division

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.
Third Point, which disclosed its view on the industrials conglomerate in the hedge fund's first quarter letter, owned 1.4 million shares of the company as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to the firm's quarterly filing. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F