UPDATE 1-Third Point wants Honeywell to spin off aerospace

By Michael Flaherty and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, April 27 Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.

Third Point, which disclosed its view on the industrial conglomerate in the hedge fund's first-quarter letter, owned 1.4 million shares of the company as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to the firm's quarterly filing.

The $16 billion hedge fund also told investors that it sees more opportunities in Europe and is positioned to absorb a modest sell-off in U.S. stocks.

Third Point took a position in Italian bank Unicredit Spa and German utility E.ON, the firm said in its letter. During the first three months of the year, Third Point earned a 5.9 percent return, it said. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by Dan Grebler)