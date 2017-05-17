Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund

May 17 Honeywell International Inc
launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will
focus on technology startups.
Aerospace will be one of the key focus areas of the fund,
said Murray Grainger, managing director of Honeywell Venture
Capital LLC, which is based in Menlo Park, Silicon Valley.
"We will be looking at technologies that both enhance our
core innovations, but then also look at anything that could
potentially be disruptive," Grainger said.
Honeywell, like rival General Electric Co, has been
working on a range of connected technologies, which marry
software and analytics with industrial products.
One such example is Honeywell's GoDirect maintenance
services program, which flags critical faults in an aircraft
that needs to be repaired and shares it with an airline's
operations and maintenance centers.
GoDirect is part of Honeywell's connected aircraft services,
which uses high-speed internet connections to send, receive and
analyze data from an airplane's components and equipment.
The aerospace systems business, Honeywell's biggest by
revenue, makes auxiliary power units and aircraft engines as
well as turbochargers for passenger cars and commercial
vehicles.
Honeywell joins construction and mining equipment maker
Caterpillar Inc, Scotch tape and Post-it notes maker 3M
Co and Boeing Co in setting up a venture capital
fund that invests in start-ups across the world.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)