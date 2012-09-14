版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 20:50 BJT

Honeywell says Europe, China orders weaken in quarter

Sept 14 Honeywell International Inc has experienced weaker-than-expected order rates in Europe and China over the past few months, offset by stronger-than-expected orders in the United States, a top executive said on Friday.

"Europe has been a slugfest, it's been a real challenge for us on the short-cycle side," said Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson, referring to products such as chemicals that are ordered shortly before they are needed. "The U.S. has been relatively stronger."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐