Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
Sept 14 Honeywell International Inc has experienced weaker-than-expected order rates in Europe and China over the past few months, offset by stronger-than-expected orders in the United States, a top executive said on Friday.
"Europe has been a slugfest, it's been a real challenge for us on the short-cycle side," said Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson, referring to products such as chemicals that are ordered shortly before they are needed. "The U.S. has been relatively stronger."
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind