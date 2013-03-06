Honeywell confirms 6-11 percent 2013 profit growth target

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
March 6 Honeywell International Inc confirmed its 2013 financial targets, which call for profit to grow by 6 percent to 11 percent, ahead of a meeting with investors on Wednesday.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer looks for earnings to reach $4.75 to $4.95 per share for the year, with sales up 4 percent to 5 percent to a range of $39 billion to $39.5 billion.
Analysts, on average, look for full-year profit of $4.94 per share on sales of $39.36 billion.
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)