公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

Honeywell's profit rises 10 percent

Oct 19 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings as declining natural gas prices helped boost profits at its UOP chemical arm, offsetting weakness in Europe.

The maker of aircraft electronics and building control systems said on Friday that third-quarter earnings came to $950 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $862 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

