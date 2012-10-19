Honeywell's profit rises 10 percent

BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
Oct 19 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings as declining natural gas prices helped boost profits at its UOP chemical arm, offsetting weakness in Europe.
The maker of aircraft electronics and building control systems said on Friday that third-quarter earnings came to $950 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $862 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance