Honeywell quarterly profit up 4 percent

Oct 18 Honeywell International Inc, which makes airplane cockpit parts and a host of other electronics and equipment, reported a 4 percent increase in quarterly profit on Friday.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $990 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $950 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $9.65 billion.
