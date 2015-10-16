UPDATE 1-Honeywell profit beats as costs fall

(Adds details, background, shares)

Oct 16 Honeywell International Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as costs fell.

The company, whose customers include Airbus Group SE , Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc, has been cutting jobs and selling or merging businesses to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Honeywell's expenses fell about 7 percent to $6.65 billion in the third quarter, while operating margins rose to 18.3 percent from 16.2 percent, a year earlier.

However, the company's revenue fell 5 percent, missing analysts' expectations, hurt by a strong dollar.

Honeywell also cut its 2015 revenue forecast to $38.7 billion from $39 billion-$39.6 billion.

Sales fell 2 percent in the company's aerospace business, its largest, and 3 percent in its automation and controls business.

Excluding the impact of a strong dollar, sales rose about 2 percent in the aerospace business and 3 percent in the automation and controls business.

The net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.26 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.17 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $9.61 billion.

Revenue fell to $9.61 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.55 per share and revenue of $9.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.