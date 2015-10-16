UPDATE 1-Honeywell profit beats as costs fall

(Adds details, background, shares)
Oct 16 Honeywell International Inc, a
U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control
systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
costs fell.
The company, whose customers include Airbus Group SE
, Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc, has
been cutting jobs and selling or merging businesses to reduce
costs and boost efficiency.
Honeywell's expenses fell about 7 percent to $6.65 billion
in the third quarter, while operating margins rose to 18.3
percent from 16.2 percent, a year earlier.
However, the company's revenue fell 5 percent, missing
analysts' expectations, hurt by a strong dollar.
Honeywell also cut its 2015 revenue forecast to $38.7
billion from $39 billion-$39.6 billion.
Sales fell 2 percent in the company's aerospace business,
its largest, and 3 percent in its automation and controls
business.
Excluding the impact of a strong dollar, sales rose about 2
percent in the aerospace business and 3 percent in the
automation and controls business.
The net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.26
billion, or $1.60 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from
$1.17 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $9.61 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.55 per share and
revenue of $9.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)