2012年 10月 19日

BRIEF-Honeywell CFO says expecting low-single digit percentage organic sales growth in 2013 amid weak economic environment

BOSTON Oct 19 Honeywell International Inc : * CFO says expecting low-single digit percentage organic sales growth in 2013

amid weak economic environment

