2013年 1月 25日

Honeywell sees first-quarter profit up 6 percent to 11 percent

Jan 25 Honeywell International Inc said on Friday that it expected first-quarter earnings to grow by 6 percent to 11 percent, reaching $1.10 to $1.15 per share, with sales flat to up 2 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a first-quarter profit of $1.13 per share.
