Rich values, poor rules dog Hong Kong-Shanghai stock volumes

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 20 Profit-taking and queasiness
about the rules blighted trading via the Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock connect this week after a brisk first day when mostly
hedge funds and private banks snapped up all the available
mainland shares within hours.
The scheme, which lets foreign investors directly invest in
Shanghai-listed shares for the first time and mainland investors
buy Hong Kong stocks, reached the 13 billion yuan ($2.1 billion)
daily "northbound" quota on Monday, but achieved only 37 percent
on Tuesday, 20 percent on Wednesday and 18 percent on Thursday.
That was partly down to a well-telegraphed ambush by
mainland investors, who ran up the price of their stocks in the
months before the launch, and promptly sold them into the
initial rush from Hong Kong.
But big institutions gave the scheme a wide berth, concerned
about taxation matters and technical rules that make trades more
risky and uncertain.
The Shanghai market has picked itself up from a multi-year
trough to rise 27 percent this year, the third best performer in
Asia after India and Pakistan.
"There was a lot of anticipation on the stock connect scheme
before the launch," said Arnout Van Rijn, Asia-Pacific equities
fund manager at Robeco in Hong Kong, part of a team that manages
$250 billion in assets globally.
That was particularly true of stocks that Hong Kong
brokerages had been pushing hard.
For example, Kweichou Moutai Co Ltd,, China's
top seller of fiery liquor baijiu, which has been among the top
10 stocks traded on the northbound leg in the first three days
of trading, had raced up more than 50 percent so far this year.
It fell 10 percent this week as mainland investors pocketed
their profits.
Another brokerage favourite, Daqin Railway,
operator of railroad coal transport in northern China, has risen
more than 50 percent since March and hit a 4-1/2 year high on
Monday, but has since declined nearly 10 percent.
"Further intakes of A-shares will be much slower as the
excitement has been exhausted on the launch day, and potential
investors turn cautious," said Du Changchun, analyst at
Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
Southbound trade was always expected to be lighter, as
mainland investors have shown little enthusiasm for previous
schemes to invest abroad, preferring the lure of real estate.
Even so, the take-up was dismal, falling from 17 percent on
the first day to 2 percent on Thursday.
TEMPORARY TAX FIX
While the fast money may still dip in and out of the market,
the rules governing the scheme are deterring traditional
long-only funds, which serve retail investors and have more
risk-averse mandates.
Rahul Chadha, co-chief investment officer at Mirae Asset
Global Investments in Hong Kong, said they hadn't invested but
would do so "in due course" and had instead invested in Chinese
companies with listings in Hong Kong.
One complication in trading a Shanghai listing through the
connect is the "pre-selling" requirement to deliver stock to a
broker the day before sale, which leaves the seller exposed to
movements in the stock for longer.
Institutions are also unnerved by the lack of a concept of
beneficial ownership in China, which elsewhere in the world
makes a clear distinction between those conducting the mechanics
of a trade and the owner on whose behalf they trade.
And while China said last week it would temporarily exempt
taxes on profits made from the stock connect scheme, fund
managers are wary of a retrospective tax charge.
"The taxation issue hasn't really been solved, and large
institutional investors dislike any uncertainty," said Jesse
Lazarus, an analyst at Shanghai-based Z-Ben Advisors Ltd.
Such concerns have dogged previous attempts to give
foreigners access to Chinese stocks, such as the Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) schemes.
The government has yet to clarify the tax treatment for
those schemes, and Z-Ben's Lazarus estimates between $400
million and $1.2 billion in tax could be owed by fund managers
under the QFII quota, if the government were to call it in.
"Think about the documentation and how many days the (tax)
lawyers need to look at that - and pre-selling of stock is still
an issue for many institutional investors," said Vincent Chan,
head of China research at Credit Suisse.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange declined to comment for
this story, while the Hong Kong exchange did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(US$1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto in
Hong Kong, and by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)