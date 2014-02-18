Man jumps to death from JPMorgan Chase & Co Asia HQ in Hong Kong

HONG KONG Feb 18 A 33-year-old man jumped to his death from the skyscraper roof of U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co's Asia headquarters on Tuesday, police said.

The man was certified dead in hospital after the fall at around 2 p.m., a police spokeswoman told Reuters. Police did not yet know the circumstances surrounding his death.

Horrified finance workers in neighbouring offices circulated pictures via social media of the man standing above the company logo emblazoned on top of the Chater House building in central Hong Kong.

The bank declined to confirm if the man was an employee.

"A sad and tragic incident occurred in Chater House, Hong Kong, today, which is currently being investigated by the police. Out of respect for those involved, we cannot yet comment further," JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a statement.

The Chinese-language newspaper, Apple Daily, carried a photograph of the man lying in a pool of blood on the busy road, next to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.