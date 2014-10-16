Hong Kong police clear barricades in densely populated area of Mong Kok

HONG KONG Oct 17 Scores of Hong Kong police
removed barricades early on Friday erected by pro-democracy
protesters around the bustling area of Mong Kok, across the
harbour from the main demonstration area next to government
offices, a Reuters witness said.
The police operation was the latest to dismantle barricades
after nearly three weeks of protests that have paralysed parts
of the Asian financial hub.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy for the former British colony. The protests initially
gained wide public support but that has waned because of
frustrations over traffic gridlock.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Bobby Yip; Writing by Anne
Marie Roantree; Editing by Dean Yates)