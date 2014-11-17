版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 17日 星期一

HKEx's Li says derivatives, IPOs to be part of Shanghai stock scheme in months

HONG KONG Nov 17 Hong Kong stock exchange Chief Executive Officer Charles Li said it would take months, not years, before initial public offerings (IPOs) and derivatives are made a part of a landmark scheme linking Hong Kong and the Shanghai stock exchanges that kicked off on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Li also said it was a matter of time before the Shenzhen stock exchange, a smaller bourse in China, will also be linked up with Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Tara Joseph and Lawrence White; Writing by Denny Thomas and Elzo Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
