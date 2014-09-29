WRAPUP 1-Protesters stay out on Hong Kong streets, defying Beijing

* Thousands of protesters stay out on Hong Kong streets
* Police largely absent as tensions subside
* Outside world looks on with concern
* Demonstrations a major headache for Beijing
By James Pomfret and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Tens of thousands of
pro-democracy protesters blocked Hong Kong streets in the early
hours on Tuesday, maintaining pressure on China as it faces one
of its biggest political challenges since the Tiananmen Square
crackdown 25 years ago.
Riot police had largely withdrawn and there were none of the
clashes, tear gas and baton charges that had erupted over the
weekend. As tensions eased, some exhausted demonstrators slept
on roadsides while others sang songs or chanted slogans.
One young police officer relaxed in a chair and played on
his mobile phone as thousands of demonstrators milled in the
streets nearby, some singing and dancing.
Asked why there were so few police, he replied: "Actually, I
don't have a reason for you. But we are tired. We are all human
beings so we need a rest."
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy and have called on the city's leader Leung Chun-ying
to step down after Beijing last month announced a plan to limit
2017 elections for Hong Kong's leader, known as the Chief
Executive, to a handful of candidates loyal to Beijing.
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that accords the former British colony a degree of
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, with
universal suffrage set as an eventual goal.
Communist Party leaders worry that calls for democracy could
spread to the mainland, and have been aggressively censoring
news and social media comments about the Hong Kong
demonstrations.
The outside world has looked on warily, concerned that the
clashes could spread and trigger a much harsher crackdown.
"The United States urges the Hong Kong authorities to
exercise restraint and for protesters to express their views
peacefully," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a daily
briefing on Monday.
The demonstrations, labelled "illegal" by China's
Communist-run government in Beijing, are the worst in Hong Kong
since China resumed its rule over the territory in 1997.
At their height, white clouds of tear gas wafted among some
of the world's most valuable office towers and shopping malls,
before riot police suddenly withdrew around lunchtime on Monday.
As tensions subsided, weary protesters dozed or sheltered
from the sun beneath umbrellas, which have become a symbol of
what some are calling the "umbrella revolution".
In addition to protection from the elements, umbrellas have
been used as flimsy shields against pepper spray.
Organisers said that as many as 80,000 people thronged the
streets after the protests flared up on Friday night. No
independent estimate of numbers was available.
On Monday and early Tuesday, protesters massed in at least
four of Hong Kong's busiest areas, including Admiralty, where
Hong Kong's government is headquartered, the Central business
district, Causeway Bay, known for its shopping, and the densely
populated Mong Kok district in Kowloon.
"I must stress that the events happening now cannot be
attributed to the students or Occupy Central. It has evolved
into a civil movement," said leader of the Hong Kong Federation
of Students, Alex Chow.
INTERNATIONAL CONCERN
The movement puts Beijing's ruling Communist Party in a
difficult position. Cracking down too hard could shake
confidence in market-driven Hong Kong, while not reacting firmly
enough could embolden dissidents on the mainland.
The protests are expected to escalate on Oct. 1, China's
National Day holiday, with residents of the nearby former
Portuguese enclave of Macau planning a rally.
Pro-democracy supporters from other countries are also
expected to protest, potentially causing further embarrassment.
Televised scenes of the chaos in Hong Kong over the weekend
have already made a deep impression outside the financial hub.
That was especially the case in Taiwan, which has full
democracy but is considered by China as a renegade province that
must one day be reunited with the Communist-run mainland.
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said Beijing needed "to listen
carefully to the demands of the Hong Kong people".
Britain said it was concerned about the situation and called
for the right of protest to be protected.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
said Beijing was "resolutely opposed to any country attempting
in any way to support such illegal activities like 'Occupy
Central'."
"We are fully confident in the long-term prosperity and
stability of Hong Kong, because I believe this is in keeping
with the interests of all the people in China, the region and
the world," she said.
In 1989, Beijing's Tiananmen crackdown sent shockwaves
through Hong Kong as people saw how far China's rulers would go
to keep their grip on power.
SOME BANKS PULL DOWN SHUTTERS
Banks in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Citigroup
, Bank of China, Standard Chartered
and DBS, shut some branches and advised staff to work
from home or go to secondary branches.
While the financial fallout from the turmoil has been
limited so far, Hong Kong shares ended down 1.9 percent
on Monday.
About 200 workers at Swire Beverage, a unit of Hong Kong
conglomerate Swire Pacific and a major bottler for the
Coca-Cola Company, went on strike in support of the
protesters, a union representative said. They also demanded the
city's leader step down.
The protests have spooked tourists, with arrivals from China
down sharply ahead of this week's National Day holidays. Hong
Kong on Monday cancelled the city's fireworks display over the
harbour, meant to mark the holiday. The United States, Australia
and Singapore issued travel alerts.
In Kowloon, across the harbour from Central district, tens
of thousands of people packed the streets with no police in
sight. The protesters were highly organised, with supply
stations stacked with water bottles, fruit, biscuits, chocolate
bars and other food.
