UPDATE 5-Fresh clashes in Hong Kong as pro-democracy activists regroup

By Clare Baldwin and James Pomfret
HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong riot police used
pepper spray and baton charged crowds of pro-democracy
protesters on Friday evening as tension escalated after a
pre-dawn clearance of a major protest zone in the
Chinese-controlled financial hub.
Crowds of protesters headed to the gritty and congested Mong
Kok district after work and school on Friday evening, across the
harbour from the heart of the civil disobedience movement near
government headquarters, to try to reclaim sections of an
intersection that police had cleared in a surprise raid early on
Friday.
Hundreds of protesters tried to break through police lines
and they used open umbrellas to shield themselves from pepper
spray. In the melee, police used batons and scuffled violently
with activists.
Police hauled off several protesters as others shouted
insults and chanted "open the road".
The protesters, led by a restive generation of students,
have been demanding China's Communist Party rulers live up to
constitutional promises to grant full democracy to the former
British colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Before dawn on Friday, hundreds of police staged their
biggest raid yet on a pro-democracy protest camp, charging down
student-led activists who had held the intersection in one of
their main protest zones for more than three weeks.
The operation came while many protesters were asleep in
dozens of tents or beneath giant, blue-striped tarpaulin sheets.
The raid was a gamble for the 28,000-strong police force who
have come under criticism for aggressive clearance operations
with tear gas and baton charges and for the beating of a
handcuffed protester on Wednesday.
Storming into the intersection with helmets, riot shields
and batons at the ready from four directions, the 800 officers
caught the protesters by surprise. Many retreated without
resisting.
"The Hong Kong government's despicable clearance here will
cause another wave of citizen protests," radio talk-show host
and activist Wong Yeung-tat said earlier.
In the evening, with more protesters streaming to the area,
authorities closed the nearby underground train station, media
reported.
Police raised red flags, warning the protesters not to
charge.
DEMOCRACY DEMAND
The escalation in the confrontation illustrates the dilemma
faced by police in striking a balance between law enforcement
and not inciting the defiant protesters who have been out for
three weeks in three core shopping and government districts.
In August, Beijing offered Hong Kong people the chance to
vote for their own leader in 2017, but said only two to three
candidates could run after getting backing from a 1,200-person
"nominating committee" stacked with Beijing loyalists.
The protesters decry this as "fake" Chinese-style democracy
and demand Beijing allow open nominations.
Earlier this week, police had used sledge-hammers and
chainsaws to tear down concrete, metal and bamboo barricades to
reopen a major road feeding the Central business district.
Despite the clearances, about 1,000 protesters remained
camped on Hong Kong Island in a sea of tents and umbrellas on an
eight-lane highway beneath skyscrapers.
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Leung Chun-ying has said
there is "zero chance" Beijing will give in to protesters'
demands, a view shared by many observers and Hong Kong citizens.
He has also refused to step down.
Leung has proposed talks next week with student leaders.
The Hong Kong Association of Banks called on Friday for an
end to help Hong Kong preserve its competitiveness and maintain
investor confidence.
At the peak of the protests, 100,000 had been on the
streets, presenting Beijing with one of its biggest political
challenges since it crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in and
around Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
Those numbers have dwindled significantly.
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that gives the city wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms
not enjoyed in mainland China, with "universal suffrage" stated
as the eventual aim.
It is concerned calls for democracy in Hong Kong, and in the
neighbouring former Portuguese colony of Macau, could spread to
the mainland, threatening the party's grip on power.
