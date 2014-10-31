Thousands denounce HSBC board member's likening of Hong Kong people to freed slaves

HONG KONG Oct 31 Thousands have signed an
online petition denouncing reported comments by an HSBC Holdings
board member in which she likened Hong Kong protesters'
demands for democracy to the emancipation of slaves.
Laura Cha, who is also a member of Hong Kong's policy-making
Executive Council, chairwoman of the city's Financial Services
Development Council and a member of China's parliament,
reportedly made the comments at an event in Paris.
"American slaves were liberated in 1861 but did not get
voting rights until 107 years later, so why can't Hong Kong wait
for a while?" the Standard newspaper on Thursday quoted Cha as
saying, referring to demands for free elections in the former
British colony.
Cha could not immediately be reached for comment.
HSBC's Asia-Pacific chief Peter Wong declined to
comment on her remarks, while the Financial Services Development
Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The comments triggered outrage on social media and nearly
5,000 people had signed the petition by Friday afternoon.
"We, the Hong Kong public, will not stand these remarks
likening our rights to slavery, nor will we stand the kind of
voter disenfranchisement her and her associates attempt to
perpetrate on the Hong Kong public," said the petition to HSBC,
that sought an apology from Cha.
The petition is addressed to the HSBC board of directors and
is signed "The People of Hong Kong".
Her comments came just days after Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying triggered a wave of criticism when he said that free
elections were unacceptable partly because they risked giving
Hong Kong's poor and working class a dominant voice.
China has ruled Hong Kong since 1997 through a "one country,
two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy and
freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies universal
suffrage as an eventual goal.
But Beijing said in August it would screen candidates who
want to run for the city's election for a chief executive in
2017, which democracy activists said rendered the notion of
universal suffrage meaningless.
For more than a month, key roads leading into three of Hong
Kong's most economically and politically important districts
have been barricaded with wood and steel by thousands of
protesters demanding greater democracy.
The protests drew well over 100,000 at their peak.
