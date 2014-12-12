HK media magnate Jimmy Lai quits after democracy protest arrest

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Dec 12 Hong Kong publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, has stepped down as editor-in-chief of the Apple Daily after being arrested for refusing to leave a key pro-democracy protest site in the centre of the city.
The media magnate's resignation was reported on Friday via a video clip on the publication's website. Lai's company Next Media Ltd also confirmed that he had been detained.
Lai's role as the main financial patron of the pro-democracy movement since Hong Kong's 1997 handover to Communist Party rulers in China has come under scrutiny. In September Lai visited the territory's anti-corruption agency on Wednesday, after a recent raid on his home.
Police cleared the main protest site in near the Central business district and reopened the multi-lane highway by Thursday night, ending one of the most serious challenges to China's authority since the 1989 pro-democracy demonstrations and bloody crackdown in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Lizzie Ko; Additional reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.