UPDATE 2-Hong Kong's luxury retailers hit as protests mar Golden Week

(Adds estimate for Hong Kong luxury sales in third paragraph)
By Theodora D'cruz and Thuy Ong
Oct 3 Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have
disrupted business and hit share prices of luxury goods
companies, ruining what is normally one of the busiest shopping
weeks of the year.
The protests in Hong Kong, the biggest challenge to
Beijing's leaders since the former British colony reverted to
Chinese rule in 1997, coincide with China's "Golden Week"
holiday which runs until Oct. 7th. It is traditionally as
important to luxury retailers in the region as Christmas or New
Year are in Western markets.
Analysts believe retail sales have taken a substantial hit
in one of the world's key markets for luxury goods. Hong Kong
accounts for about $9.7 billion of global luxury sales, or 4
percent of the worldwide total, according to estimates from
Bernstein Research.
After a weekend that saw police use tear gas, batons and
pepper spray against protesters, travel agents said the number
of Chinese tours to Hong Kong was down around 30 percent. Kepler
Cheuvreux estimates 75 percent of local sales are driven by
tourism from the mainland.
"As the Golden Week may be responsible for half the month's
total, and market anecdotes suggest that sales of the shops have
declined by about 70 percent, the affected shops might have lost
HK$2.2 billion ($285 million)," said Raymond Yeung, a senior
economist at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong.
Estimates like that have weighed on shares of luxury goods
makers such as Prada SpA, whose Hong Kong-listed
shares fell as much as 4.6 percent on Friday to their lowest in
more than two years. Kering, the owner of Gucci, is
down nearly 6 percent from a week ago. Gucci relies on the city
for a tenth of global sales.
Over the past week, Burberry has lost around 4
percent of its value. Richemont -- whose biggest market
is Hong Kong -- has declined by 3.7 percent, while Prada has
retreated 2.7 percent.
Shares in luxury goods companies were already under
pressure, having been hit by Beijing's anti-corruption campaign
that has reined in conspicuous consumption among wealthy
Chinese.
Kepler Cheuvreux reckons on a potential 5 percent reduction
in Richemont's earnings per share and 4 percent for Swatch
but think price falls have already factored this in.
SALES UP FROM SINGAPORE TO SYDNEY
Anecdotal evidence from other cities popular with Chinese
visitors, such as Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, suggests tourists
from China have been spending hard.
At Singapore's glitzy Marina Bay Sands mall a shop assistant
at Burberry said the majority of customers this week had been
mainland Chinese - often referred to locally as PRCs, for
People's Republic of China.
"We've been busy serving PRC customers all morning," said a
sales assistant at Prada. "We expect it to increase over the
weekend and maybe as the Hong Kong protests continue."
It was a similar story at Italian fashion house Fendi, where
an assistant said: "We saw a notable increase in Chinese
shoppers, about 30 percent more. Golden Week is big for all
retailers, not just us."
In Tokyo, department store chain Isetan reported
nearly three times more Chinese visitors than a year ago, helped
by a change this month in Japan's duty-free policy. "There are
eight seats for the duty-free service counter instead of three
last year to accommodate more customers," said a spokesman.
"From what we have heard from our shop attendants, there
were about 20 people constantly lined up, and about 80 percent
were Chinese customers."
Australia, currently considering easing visa rules to lure
wealthy Chinese, is an increasingly popular destination for
China's growing class of well-heeled visitors.
In Sydney, staff at Gucci, Hermes and Miu Miu all
reported a pick-up in Chinese visitors this week.
(1 US dollar = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollar)
(1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Theodora D'cruz and
Miyoung Kim in Singapore, Thuy Ong in Sydney, Donny Kwok in Hong
Kong, Sohee Kim in Seoul, Teppei Kasai in Tokyo, Rupert
Pretterklieber in Zurich, Francesco Canepa and Sudip Kar-Gupta
in London.; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan/Elaine Hardcastle)