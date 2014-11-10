版本:
HKEx CEO says tax regime for Shanghai stock link to be announced before Nov. 17 launch

HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) CEO Charles Li said on Monday that a tax regime for a landmark stock connect scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong bourses will be announced before the launch of the scheme.

Li also told a media conference that a system enhancement to allow short selling in Shanghai 'A'-listed stocks in Hong Kong is expected to be in place by early 2015.

Earlier on Monday, the Hong Kong and Chinese regulators announced that the long-awaited trading scheme will be launched on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
