CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Luxembourg regulator to fast-track approvals to use China stock link

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG Dec 3 Europe's main funds regulator has introduced a "fast-track" procedure for approving mutual funds that wish to participate in a landmark Hong Kong-China equity trading scheme.

The announcement, made by the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) on Tuesday, comes amid growing industry frustration over European regulatory hurdles that have prevented many asset managers from participating in the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme.

Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) will fast-track applications from mutual funds sold to retail investors, also known as UCITS, whose investment policy already permits exposure to China shares and which only need to adapt their existing paperwork, ALFI said.

The move will make it much easier in theory for many large institutional investors to use the Chinese stock link, although how many funds will benefit from the new process in practice is unclear.

More than 13,000 mutual funds are domiciled in low-tax Luxembourg and regulated by the CSSF, but only a small proportion of them already invest in Chinese shares through cross-border investment schemes known as QFII and RQFII.

Currently, the CSSF has approved one UCITS fund to use Stock Connect and has just one other application pending.

Sally Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association, said she was analysing the details of the announcement but added: "I reckon a large number of UCITS funds will be able to avail of this process".

A spokeswoman for ALFI could not provide details on timings for the fast-track process, adding funds would be assessed "case by case".

The so-called Stock Connect scheme, launched on Nov. 17, allows foreign investors to trade Shanghai-listed shares via the Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland investors to buy Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai bourse.

But within a week of its launch, trading volumes had dwindled to less than 20 percent of the maximum allowance.

Reuters reported last week that the CSSF's concerns about investor protection prevented most EU funds from participating.

Market participants said the CSSF wants to ensure that Chinese shares EU savers buy through the link-up can be adequately monitored and recovered should the bank that guards the stocks - the custodian bank - or one of the exchanges, go bust.

The China trading scheme makes it tough for funds and custodians to fulfil these obligations, because Shanghai shares are physically held in China through an unusually complex three-tiered structure involving the custodian, the Hong Kong clearing house, and the Shanghai clearing house. (1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)