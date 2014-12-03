CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Luxembourg regulator to fast-track approvals to use China stock link

(Corrects number of fund applications pending from two to one)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG Dec 3 Europe's main funds regulator
has introduced a "fast-track" procedure for approving mutual
funds that wish to participate in a landmark Hong Kong-China
equity trading scheme.
The announcement, made by the Association of the Luxembourg
Fund Industry (ALFI) on Tuesday, comes amid growing industry
frustration over European regulatory hurdles that have prevented
many asset managers from participating in the Hong Kong-Shanghai
Stock Connect scheme.
Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier
(CSSF) will fast-track applications from mutual funds sold to
retail investors, also known as UCITS, whose investment policy
already permits exposure to China shares and which only need to
adapt their existing paperwork, ALFI said.
The move will make it much easier in theory for many large
institutional investors to use the Chinese stock link, although
how many funds will benefit from the new process in practice is
unclear.
More than 13,000 mutual funds are domiciled in low-tax
Luxembourg and regulated by the CSSF, but only a small
proportion of them already invest in Chinese shares through
cross-border investment schemes known as QFII and RQFII.
Currently, the CSSF has approved one UCITS fund to use Stock
Connect and has just one other application pending.
Sally Wong, chief executive of the Hong Kong Investment
Funds Association, said she was analysing the details of the
announcement but added: "I reckon a large number of UCITS funds
will be able to avail of this process".
A spokeswoman for ALFI could not provide details on timings
for the fast-track process, adding funds would be assessed "case
by case".
The so-called Stock Connect scheme, launched on Nov. 17,
allows foreign investors to trade Shanghai-listed shares via the
Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland investors to buy Hong
Kong shares via the Shanghai bourse.
But within a week of its launch, trading volumes had
dwindled to less than 20 percent of the maximum allowance.
Reuters reported last week that the CSSF's concerns about
investor protection prevented most EU funds from participating.
Market participants said the CSSF wants to ensure that
Chinese shares EU savers buy through the link-up can be
adequately monitored and recovered should the bank that guards
the stocks - the custodian bank - or one of the exchanges, go
bust.
The China trading scheme makes it tough for funds and
custodians to fulfil these obligations, because Shanghai shares
are physically held in China through an unusually complex
three-tiered structure involving the custodian, the Hong Kong
clearing house, and the Shanghai clearing house.
(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro)
