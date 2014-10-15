Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing calls on protesters to go home

HONG KONG Oct 15 Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing on Wednesday urged pro-democracy protesters who have
occupied the heart of the city for more than two weeks to go
home to their families, a day after 45 people were arrested
following clashes with police.
Li, Asia's richest man and chairman of property developer
Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, also said in a statement
that if the rule of law broke down it would be the "greatest
sorrow" for the Chinese-controlled city.
It was the first time he had made public comments on the
protests.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Twinnie Siu, Meg Shen and Christina
Lo; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Robert Birsel)