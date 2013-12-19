China funeral company to soar in HK debut, leads spate of 1st day pops

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/2 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
HONG KONG Dec 19 Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd, China's largest provider of funeral services, is set to jump 59 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, leading a pack of first-day trading pops in the city.
Shares in Fu Shou Yuan, in which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon Investors took a minority stake, were indicated to open at HK$5.30 compared with an IPO price of HK$3.33, according to Hong Kong stock exchange data.
Other companies also set to open sharply higher in their debuts included Kerry Logistics, indicated to open at HK$11.20 from the HK$10.20 IPO price and Consun Pharmaceutical , which was set to open at HK$5.00 from its HK$4.36 offering price.
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.