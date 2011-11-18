Hong Kong Disneyland hopes for expansion magic

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 18 With a new theme area
that makes guests feel as if they're being shrunk to the size of
a toy, Hong Kong Disneyland hopes to boost the number of
visitors to a magic kingdom the performance of which to date has
been less than dazzling.
Since opening to great fanfare in 2005, Disney's first park
in China has struggled to attract the expected flood of visitors
from the mainland. Stakes will rise with the planned opening of
a rival Disneyland in Shanghai in several years.
Thursday's opening of Toy Story Land, based on the
blockbuster movie trilogy, is the first phase of a three-part,
$468 million expansion that will increase the physical footprint
of the park by 23 percent by 2013 and bring the number of
attractions, shows and other exhibits to more than 100.
"We believe it will be a strong boost in terms of business,"
said Andrew Kam, Disneyland managing director.
"I'm really happy about that too because, not only does it
bring business to Hong Kong Disneyland, it actually creates
demand for tourism to Hong Kong."
Among the three new attractions is a 25-metre (80-foot) "Toy
Soldier Parachute Drop". Coming over the next two years are the
"Grizzly Gulch" and "Mystic Point" theme areas.
The park's performance has been difficult to gauge given
Disney declined to fully disclose key results and attendance
figures.
But last year, in its first major disclosure of its
financial performance since opening, it announced a loss of
$169.4 million in 2009 while attracting 4.6 million visitors.
The Hong Kong government -- which has a 52 percent stake in
the park with the Disney company holding the remainder --
expressed disappointment, calling on the park to improve.
Disneyland initially said it hoped to attract 10 million
visitors a year after 15 years, but attendance has fallen short
of targets. The park was the smallest Disney theme park.
As part of the expansion deal, partly financed by Hong Kong,
Disney pledged to boost the transparency of its operations by
releasing annual operating and financial results.
Once the expansion is complete, visitor numbers are
projected to rise to between 5.2 million and 8 million by 2015.
"What I think we do best is to create these environments
that completely immerse you," said Joe Lanzisero, creative
senior Vice President, Walt Disney Co, at the opening.
"When you walk into our parks and you're no longer in the
real world, you're transported to a completely different place."
Visitors invited to the launch of the new area said they
enjoyed it, despite the rain.
"Great view of the park when you get up to the top and it
was just great dropping down," said Mandy Petty, who had just
tried the Toy Soldier Parachute Drop.
"It wasn't too scary, just within the comfort zone."
