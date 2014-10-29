Launch of Shanghai-HK trading scheme seen up to regulators

BRIEF-Gruden Group entered into strategic partnership with Paypal
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Oct 29 The Shanghai Stock Exchange is unaware of when a landmark trading scheme with the exchange in Hong Kong will launch, an exchange official said, adding that the two bourses had already "done their jobs" for the project to take off.
Bo Que, executive vice president of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said the exchange was optimistic.
"We are just waiting. It is entirely up to the regulators at this moment and we have no idea when it will happen," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a World Federation of Exchanges event in Seoul. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
