Chinese funeral company launches up to $215 mln HK IPO-term sheet

HONG KONG Dec 9 Fu Shou Yuan International
Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based death care company, launched on
Monday an up to $215 million Hong Kong initial public offering,
tapping Carlyle Group LP and hedge fund firm Farallon
Investors as investors in the deal.
Fu Shou Yuan is offering 500 million new shares in an
indicative range of HK$2.88-HK$3.33 each, the terms showed.
Carlyle and Farallon were among four companies that agreed
to buy about $45 million worth of shares as cornerstone
investors. Cornerstone investors receive a guaranteed allocation
in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set
period.
Citigroup Inc is the sole sponsor and global
coordinator of the offer, the term sheet showed, with CIMB
and UBS also helping to underwrite the deal.