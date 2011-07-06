版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 6日 星期三 11:31 BJT

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - July 6

 HONG KONG, July 6 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.	
 Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com
or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.	
 Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
 * Denotes new entry or update
 ^ Information based on local media reports 
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS	
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN) 
===============================================================
Jul   Beijing Jingneng   2,360   1.63-    Barclays       630.8
  8   Clean Energy               2.08     Capital,
                             BOC Int'l,
   (Postponed)                         Goldman sachs,
                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------	
^Jul  Prince Frog        300     2.51-    CCB Int'l,       200	
  15  International              3.76
   Holdings Ltd 
   

                       	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  BNP Paribas SA     N.A.   N.A.      ICBC Int'l       N.A.
 Jul  	
   	
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Sun Art Retail     1,140   5.65-    Citigroup,      1,100	
 Jul  Group Ltd                  7.20     HSBC, UBS
   

                       	
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Sany Heavy          282   N.A.      BAML,          2,500-
 Jul  Industry Co                         Citigroup,      3,000
                           Citic Securities
                       	
---------------------------------------------------------------
Jul/  China Everbright  10,500  N.A.      BNP Paribas,   6,000
 Aug  Bank                                BOC Int'l,
                           CICC,
                       Everbright 
                                       Securities, 
                                       HSBC,
                                       JPMorgan, 
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Shenyin Wanguo,
                                       UBS 
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,     1,500
Sept  Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l, 
                       Citigroup, 
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank, 
                                       Goldman Sachs,  
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
  Q2  Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
   Product Logistic                    UBS
   Park 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Baroque Japan      N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
  Q2  Ltd 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New Century        N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank   1,000
  H1  Shipbuilding Co    
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Sunshine 100       N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley, 1,000
  H1  Real Estate Group                   UBS
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011  Citic Securities  N.A.   N.A.      CCB Int'l,     2,000
 Sept  Co                     CITIC Securities
                       Int'l,
                                       ICBC Int'l
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New China Life     N.A.   N.A.      CICC, UBS         400 
Sept  Insurance Co Ltd                                  (Total)
   (HK & Shanghai 
    listing)                                   
   
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  Jianhua            N.A.   N.A.      Citic           500-
   Concrete Pile                       Securities,      600
   Group                               Deutsche Bank, 	
                       Morgan Stanley    
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  Village Roadshow   N.A.   N.A.      JPMorgan,         300	
  Q3  Entertainment                       UBS
   Group 	
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Guangdong          N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,400
  Q3  Development                         Citigroup, 
   Bank                                Deutsche Bank, 
                       Goldman Sachs,
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  Haitong Securities N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  2,000
  Q4                          Deutsche Bank,	
                       JPMorgan
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
2011  Lontoh Coal        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             300-
  H2                                        500
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  XCMG Construction  N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,   1,000-
  H2  Machinery                           CICC,           1,500
                           Credit Suisse, 
                       HSBC,
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Hop Hing Food      N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,        300
  H2  Group                               HSBC, 
                                       Nomura
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  WHM Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
  H2  
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Technovator        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (Tsinghua Tongfang 
   Co Ltd's 
   

   subsidiary)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Mechel             N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  World Class        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  H2  Solar Co's 
   multicrystalline
   wafers business 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Taikang Life       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  H2  Insurance
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Hongguo            N.A.   N.A.      Citigroup,        300
   International                       DBS
   Holdings Ltd 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Hanking       640    2.47-    BNP Paribas,     254
   Holdings Ltd               3.09     BoCom Int'l  
                       Credit Suisse,
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche bank 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Sunshine Oilsands  N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l       1,000
   Ltd 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Fujian Billion     N.A.   N.A.      BAML,            400-
   Polymerization                      CCB Int'l         600
   Fiber Ind. Co.                      UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  Galaxy Resources   N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,      200
                              Morgan Stanley
   (Postponed)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2011  EuroSibEnergo      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,          1,100-
                       Credit Suisse,  1,500
   (Postponed)                         RBS, RenCap, 
                       Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐