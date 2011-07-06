Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - July 6

HONG KONG, July 6 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== Jul Beijing Jingneng 2,360 1.63- Barclays 630.8 8 Clean Energy 2.08 Capital,

BOC Int'l,

(Postponed) Goldman sachs,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- ^Jul Prince Frog 300 2.51- CCB Int'l, 200 15 International 3.76

Holdings Ltd

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 BNP Paribas SA N.A. N.A. ICBC Int'l N.A. Jul

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sun Art Retail 1,140 5.65- Citigroup, 1,100 Jul Group Ltd 7.20 HSBC, UBS

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sany Heavy 282 N.A. BAML, 2,500- Jul Industry Co Citigroup, 3,000

Citic Securities

--------------------------------------------------------------- Jul/ China Everbright 10,500 N.A. BNP Paribas, 6,000 Aug Bank BOC Int'l,

CICC,

Everbright

Securities,

HSBC,

JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley,

Shenyin Wanguo,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- *2011 Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Sept Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,

Citigroup,

(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800- Q2 Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000

Product Logistic UBS

Park

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Baroque Japan N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 Q2 Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New Century N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank 1,000 H1 Shipbuilding Co --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sunshine 100 N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 1,000 H1 Real Estate Group UBS

--------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Citic Securities N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 2,000 Sept Co CITIC Securities

Int'l,

ICBC Int'l --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New China Life N.A. N.A. CICC, UBS 400 Sept Insurance Co Ltd (Total)

(HK & Shanghai

listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Jianhua N.A. N.A. Citic 500-

Concrete Pile Securities, 600

Group Deutsche Bank,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Village Roadshow N.A. N.A. JPMorgan, 300 Q3 Entertainment UBS

Group --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Guangdong N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,400 Q3 Development Citigroup,

Bank Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs, --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Haitong Securities N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 2,000 Q4 Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Lontoh Coal N.A. N.A. N.A. 300- H2 500 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 XCMG Construction N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000- H2 Machinery CICC, 1,500

Credit Suisse,

HSBC,

Morgan Stanley,

Macquarie --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Hop Hing Food N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 300 H2 Group HSBC,

Nomura --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 WHM Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 H2 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Technovator N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (Tsinghua Tongfang

Co Ltd's

subsidiary)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Mechel N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 World Class N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H2 Solar Co's

multicrystalline

wafers business --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 H2 Insurance --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Hongguo N.A. N.A. Citigroup, 300

International DBS

Holdings Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Hanking 640 2.47- BNP Paribas, 254

Holdings Ltd 3.09 BoCom Int'l

Credit Suisse,

(Postponed) Deutsche bank --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Sunshine Oilsands N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 1,000

Ltd

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Fujian Billion N.A. N.A. BAML, 400-

Polymerization CCB Int'l 600

Fiber Ind. Co. UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Galaxy Resources N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 200

Morgan Stanley

(Postponed)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 EuroSibEnergo N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,100-

Credit Suisse, 1,500

(Postponed) RBS, RenCap,

Sberbank --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.