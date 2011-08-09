版本:
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Aug 9

 HONG KONG, Aug 9 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.	
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
*2011 New Century Hotel  N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank,   400
 Sept Group Ltd                           Morgan Stanley
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
Sept  Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                       Citigroup,
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs,
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Citic Securities   N.A.   N.A.      CCB Int'l,      2,000
Sept  Co                      CITIC Securities
                       Int'l unit,
                                       ICBC Int'l,
                                       BOC Int'l,
                                       BoCom Int'l,
                                       BofA Merrill Lynch,
                                       Credit Agricole's
                                       CLSA unit,
                                       HSBC, Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Inner Mongolia    N.A.    N.A.     CCB Int'l,        400-
 Sept Dazhong Mineral                    HSBC               500
   Company
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New China Life     N.A.   N.A.      CICC, UBS       4,000
Sept  Insurance Co Ltd                                  (Total)
   (HK & Shanghai
    listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Sany Heavy          282   N.A.      BAML,          2,500-
Sept  Industry Co                         Citigroup,      3,000
                           Citic Securities
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Guangdong          N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,400
  Q3  Development                         Citigroup,
   Bank                                Deutsche Bank,
                       Goldman Sachs,
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Village Roadshow   N.A.   N.A.      JPMorgan,         300
  Q3  Entertainment                       UBS
   Group
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  BNP Paribas SA     N.A.   N.A.      ICBC Int'l       N.A.
  Q4  
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
  Q4                      BOCI,
                                       Renaissance Capital
                                       VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Chang Sheng        N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,   300-
  Q4  Pharmaceuticals                     Morgan Stanley    400
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Haitong Securities N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  2,000
  Q4                          Deutsche Bank,
                       JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Shanghai Fosun     N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              800
  Q4  Pharmaceutical
   

   

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Hop Hing Food      N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,        300
  H2  Group                               HSBC,
                                       Nomura
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Lontoh Coal        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             300-
  H2                                        500
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Taikang Life       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  H2  Insurance
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Technovator        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (Tsinghua Tongfang
   Co Ltd's
   

   subsidiary)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  WHM Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
  H2  
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  XCMG Construction  N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,   1,000-
  H2  Machinery                           CICC,           1,500
                           Credit Suisse,
                       HSBC,
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  World Class        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  H2  Solar Co's
   multicrystalline
   wafers business
---------------------------------------------------------------
End   People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          5,000-
2011  Insurance Company                   HSBC,           6,000
   of China Group                      Credit Suisse (Total)
   (PICC)
   (HK & Shanghai listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 China Everbright  10,500  N.A.      BNP Paribas,   6,000
    Bank                                BOC Int'l,     
                           CICC,
                       Everbright
   (Postponed)                         Securities,
                                       HSBC,
                                       JPMorgan,
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Shenyin Wanguo,
                                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Baroque Japan      N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
   Ltd	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
2011  China Hanking       640    2.47-    BNP Paribas,      254
   Holdings Ltd               3.09     BoCom Int'l
                       Credit Suisse,
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
   Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
   Product Logistic                    UBS
   Park
   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
2011  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
   business unit
   
----------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Fujian Billion     N.A.   N.A.      BAML,            400-
   Polymerization                      CCB Int'l         600
   Fiber Ind. Co.                      UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Galaxy Resources   N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,      200
                              Morgan Stanley
   (Postponed)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Hongguo            N.A.   N.A.      Citigroup,        300
   International                       DBS
   Holdings Ltd
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Hunan Valin Iron   N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,   1,000-
   and Steel Group                     Goldman Sachs,  1,500
                                       UBS

