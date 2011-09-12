Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 12

HONG KONG, Sept 12 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
===============================================================
DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
===============================================================
*Sept Hongguo 500 2.30- Citigroup, 208
23 International 3.24 DBS
Holdings Ltd
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 New Century Hotel N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 400
Sept Group Ltd Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500
Sept Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,
Citigroup,
(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 400-
Sept Dazhong Mineral HSBC 500
Company
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 New China Life N.A. N.A. CICC, UBS 4,000
Sept Insurance Co Ltd (Total)
(HK & Shanghai
listing)
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Oct Sany Heavy 1,541 N.A. BAML, 2,500-
3 Industry Co Citigroup, 3,500
Citic Securities
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Oct Citic Securities 1,140 N.A. ABC INt'l 2,000
6 Co CCB Int'l,
CITIC Securities
Int'l unit,
ICBC Int'l,
BAML,
BOC Int'l,
BoCom Int'l,
HSBC, Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 XCMG Construction 593 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,000-
Oct Machinery Co Ltd CICC, 1,500
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Xinyi Solar N.A. N.A. Citigroup, 500
Oct Holdigns Ltd JPMorgan
(a unit of
Xinyi Glass
Holdings
)
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 PCCW's N.A. N.A. CICC, 2,000
Oct telecom assets Deutsche Bank,
(in the form of a Goldman Sachs,
listed business HSBC
trust)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500
Q3 Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Village Roadshow N.A. N.A. JPMorgan, 300
Q3 Entertainment UBS
Group
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Chow Tai Fook N.A. N.A. Goldman Sachs, 3,000-
Dec Jewellery Co. HSBC, 4,000
JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 BNP Paribas SA N.A. N.A. ICBC Int'l N.A.
Q4
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Jiangsu Future N.A. N.A. BAML 300-
Q4 Land Co Ltd 400
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000
Q4 Metal Mining
(Group) Co Ltd
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800
Q4 BOCI,
Renaissance Capital,
VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Chang Sheng N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 300-
Q4 Pharmaceuticals Morgan Stanley 400
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Haitong Securities N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 2,000
Q4 Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. N.A. 800
Q4 Pharmaceutical
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Lianlian N.A. N.A. UBS 300
Q4/ Technology
2012 Co. Ltd
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Rainbow Group N.A. N.A. BAML 200
H2 (Fashion retailer)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Hop Hing Food N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 300
H2 Group HSBC,
Nomura
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Lontoh Coal N.A. N.A. N.A. 300-
H2 500
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Technovator N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.
H2 (Tsinghua Tongfang
Co Ltd's
subsidiary)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 WHM Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 300
H2
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 World Class N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000
H2 Solar Co's
multicrystalline
wafers business
---------------------------------------------------------------
End People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000-
2011 Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000
of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)
(PICC)
(HK & Shanghai listing)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 Ascendas Group's N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 300-
BOC Int'l, 400
real estate JPMorgan,
investment trust Standard Chartered
(REIT)
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011 China Everbright 10,500 N.A. BNP Paribas, 6,000
Bank BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
(Postponed) Securities,
HSBC,
JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo