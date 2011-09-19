RPT-Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 19

(Repeats to fix formatting)

HONG KONG, Sept 19 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== Sept Hongguo 500 2.30- Citigroup, 208 23 International 3.24 DBS

Holdings Ltd

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New Century Hotel N.A. N.A. Deutsche Bank, 400 Sept Group Ltd Morgan Stanley

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Sept Nutrition Group CCB Int'l,

Citigroup,

(Postponed) Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. CCB Int'l, 400- Sept Dazhong Mineral HSBC 500

Company --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 New China Life N.A. N.A. CICC, UBS 4,000 Sept Insurance Co Ltd (Total)

(HK & Shanghai

listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- *Oct Sany Heavy 1,340 16.13- BAML, 3,300 3 Industry Co 19.38 Citigroup,

Citic Securities

--------------------------------------------------------------- *Oct Citic Securities 995.3 12.84- ABC INt'l 1,940 6 Co 15.20 CCB Int'l,

CITIC Securities

Int'l unit,

CLSA,

ICBC Int'l,

BAML,

BOC Int'l,

BoCom Int'l,

HSBC,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 XCMG Construction 516 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,000- Oct Machinery Co Ltd CICC, 1,500

Credit Suisse,

HSBC,

Macquarie,

Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Xinyi Solar N.A. N.A. Citigroup, 500 Oct Holdigns Ltd JPMorgan

(a unit of

Xinyi Glass

Holdings

) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 PCCW's N.A. N.A. CICC, 2,000 Oct telecom assets Deutsche Bank,

(in the form of a Goldman Sachs,

listed business HSBC

trust)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500 Q3 Bank Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Chow Tai Fook N.A. N.A. Goldman Sachs, 3,000- Dec Jewellery Co. HSBC, 4,000

JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 BNP Paribas SA N.A. N.A. ICBC Int'l N.A. Q4

--------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 Q4 Metal Mining

(Group) Co Ltd --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800 Q4 BOCI,

Renaissance Capital,

VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Chang Sheng N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 300- Q4 Pharmaceuticals Morgan Stanley 400

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Haitong Securities N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 2,000 Q4 Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- ^2011 Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. N.A. 800 Q4 Pharmaceutical

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Lontoh Coal N.A. N.A. N.A. 300- H2 500 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Technovator N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (Tsinghua Tongfang

Co Ltd's

subsidiary)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 WHM Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 300 H2 --------------------------------------------------------------- End People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000- 2011 Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000

of China Group Credit Suisse (Total)

(PICC)

(HK & Shanghai listing)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Ascendas Group's N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 300-

BOC Int'l, 400

real estate JPMorgan,

investment trust Standard Chartered

(REIT)

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Everbright 10,500 N.A. BNP Paribas, 6,000

Bank BOC Int'l,

CICC,

Everbright

(Postponed) Securities,

HSBC,

JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley,

Shenyin Wanguo,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Beijing Jingneng N.A. N.A. Barclays 628

Clean Energy Capital,

(Postponed) BOC Int'l,

Goldman Sachs,

Macquarie Group,

UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800-

Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000

Product Logistic UBS

Park

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

business unit

--------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 Hunan Valin Iron N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000-

and Steel Group Goldman Sachs