版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 19日 星期一 15:18 BJT

RPT-Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 19

 (Repeats to fix formatting)	
 HONG KONG, Sept 19 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.	
 Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com
or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.	
 Click on the square bracket for the latest story.	
 * Denotes new entry or update	
 ^ Information based on local media reports
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
Sept  Hongguo            500    2.30-     Citigroup,        208
 23   International             3.24      DBS             
   Holdings Ltd 
   

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New Century Hotel  N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank,    400
Sept  Group Ltd                           Morgan Stanley
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
Sept  Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                       Citigroup,
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs,
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Inner Mongolia     N.A.   N.A.      CCB Int'l,       400-
 Sept Dazhong Mineral                     HSBC              500
   Company
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New China Life     N.A.   N.A.      CICC, UBS       4,000
Sept  Insurance Co Ltd                                  (Total)
   (HK & Shanghai
    listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Oct  Sany Heavy         1,340  16.13-    BAML,          3,300
  3   Industry Co               19.38     Citigroup, 
                             Citic Securities
       

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Oct  Citic Securities   995.3  12.84-    ABC INt'l      1,940
  6   Co             15.20    CCB Int'l,    
                       CITIC Securities
                                       Int'l unit, 
                                       CLSA,
                                       ICBC Int'l,
                                       BAML,
                                       BOC Int'l,
                                       BoCom Int'l,
                                       HSBC, 
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  XCMG Construction  516    N.A       BNP Paribas,   1,000-
Oct   Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,           1,500
                           Credit Suisse,
                       HSBC,
                       Macquarie,
                                       Morgan Stanley  
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Xinyi Solar        N.A.   N.A.      Citigroup,        500
 Oct  Holdigns Ltd                        JPMorgan
   (a unit of  
    Xinyi Glass 
    Holdings 
    )
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  PCCW's   N.A.   N.A.      CICC,           2,000
Oct   telecom assets                      Deutsche Bank, 
   (in the form of a                   Goldman Sachs,
    listed business                    HSBC 
    trust) 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
  Q3  Bank                                Citigroup,
                       Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Chow Tai Fook      N.A.   N.A.      Goldman Sachs, 3,000-
 Dec  Jewellery Co.                       HSBC,           4,000
                       JPMorgan        
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  BNP Paribas SA     N.A.   N.A.      ICBC Int'l       N.A.
  Q4  
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 China Nonferrous   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  Q4  Metal Mining 
   (Group) Co Ltd 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
  Q4                      BOCI,
                                       Renaissance Capital,
                                       VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Chang Sheng        N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,   300-
  Q4  Pharmaceuticals                     Morgan Stanley    400
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Haitong Securities N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  2,000
  Q4                          Deutsche Bank,
                       JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Shanghai Fosun     N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              800
  Q4  Pharmaceutical
   

   

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Lontoh Coal        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             300-
  H2                                        500
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Technovator        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (Tsinghua Tongfang
    Co Ltd's
   

   subsidiary)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  WHM Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
  H2  
---------------------------------------------------------------
End   People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          5,000-
2011  Insurance Company                   HSBC,           6,000
   of China Group                      Credit Suisse (Total)
   (PICC)
   (HK & Shanghai listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Ascendas Group's   N.A.   N.A.     BNP Paribas,      300-
                            BOC Int'l,         400
   real estate                        JPMorgan,
   investment trust                   Standard Chartered
   (REIT)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Everbright  10,500  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    6,000
    Bank                               BOC Int'l,    
                           CICC,
                       Everbright
   (Postponed)                         Securities,
                                       HSBC,
                                       JPMorgan,
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Shenyin Wanguo,
                                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Beijing Jingneng   N.A.   N.A.      Barclays          628
   Clean Energy                        Capital,
   (Postponed)                         BOC Int'l,
                       Goldman Sachs,
                                       Macquarie Group,
                                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
   Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
   Product Logistic                    UBS
   Park
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
   business unit
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Hunan Valin Iron   N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,   1,000-
   and Steel Group                     Goldman Sachs

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐