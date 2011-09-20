版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 20日 星期二 15:15 BJT

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 20

 HONG KONG, Sept 20 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.	
 Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com
or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary.	
 Click on the square bracket for the latest story.	
 * Denotes new entry or update	
 ^ Information based on local media reports
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
Sept  Hongguo            500    2.30-     Citigroup,        208
 23   International             3.24      DBS    
   Holdings Ltd 
   

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New Century Hotel  N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank,    400
Sept  Group Ltd                           Morgan Stanley
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
Sept  Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                       Citigroup,
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs,
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Inner Mongolia     N.A.   N.A.      CCB Int'l,       400-
 Sept Dazhong Mineral                     HSBC              500
   Company
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New China Life     N.A.   N.A.      CICC, UBS       4,000
Sept  Insurance Co Ltd                                  (Total)
   (HK & Shanghai
    listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
Oct   Citic Securities   995.3  12.84-    ABC INt'l       1,940
 6    Co             15.20    CCB Int'l,    
                       CITIC Securities
                                       Int'l unit, 
                                       CLSA,
                                       ICBC Int'l,
                                       BAML,
                                       BOC Int'l,
                                       BoCom Int'l,
                                       HSBC, 
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
 *Oct  XCMG Construction  516    N.A       BNP Paribas,  
1,000- 
 12   Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,          
1,500 
                           Credit
Suisse, 
                       HSBC, 
                       Macquarie, 
                                       Morgan Stanley 
 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 *2011 Sany Heavy         1,340  16.13-    BAML,          
3,300 
 Oct  Industry Co                19.38    Citigroup, 
                           Citic
Securities 
   

   (Postponed)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Xinyi Solar        N.A.   N.A.      Citigroup,        500
 Oct  Holdigns Ltd                        JPMorgan
   (a unit of  
    Xinyi Glass 
    Holdings 
    )
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  PCCW's   N.A.   N.A.      CICC,           2,000
Oct   telecom assets                      Deutsche Bank, 
   (in the form of a                   Goldman Sachs,
    listed business                    HSBC 
    trust) 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
  Q3  Bank                                Citigroup,
                       Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Chow Tai Fook      N.A.   N.A.      Goldman Sachs, 3,000-
 Dec  Jewellery Co.                       HSBC,           4,000
                       JPMorgan        
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  BNP Paribas SA     N.A.   N.A.      ICBC Int'l       N.A.
  Q4  
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 China Nonferrous   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  Q4  Metal Mining 
   (Group) Co Ltd 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
  Q4                      BOCI,
                                       Renaissance Capital,
                                       VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Chang Sheng        N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,   300-
  Q4  Pharmaceuticals                     Morgan Stanley    400
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Haitong Securities N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  2,000
  Q4                          Deutsche Bank,
                       JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Shanghai Fosun     N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              800
  Q4  Pharmaceutical
   

   

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Lontoh Coal        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             300-
  H2                                        500
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Technovator        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (Tsinghua Tongfang
    Co Ltd's
   

   subsidiary)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  WHM Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
  H2  
---------------------------------------------------------------
End   People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          5,000-
2011  Insurance Company                   HSBC,           6,000
   of China Group                      Credit Suisse (Total)
   (PICC)
   (HK & Shanghai listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Ascendas Group's   N.A.   N.A.     BNP Paribas,      300-
                            BOC Int'l,         400
   real estate                        JPMorgan,
   investment trust                   Standard Chartered
   (REIT)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Everbright  10,500  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    6,000
    Bank                               BOC Int'l,    
                           CICC,
                       Everbright
   (Postponed)                         Securities,
                                       HSBC,
                                       JPMorgan,
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Shenyin Wanguo,
                                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Beijing Jingneng   N.A.   N.A.      Barclays          628
   Clean Energy                        Capital,
   (Postponed)                         BOC Int'l,
                       Goldman Sachs,
                                       Macquarie Group,
                                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
   Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
   Product Logistic                    UBS
   Park
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
   business unit
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Hunan Valin Iron   N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,   1,000-
   and Steel Group                     Goldman Sachs,  1,500

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐