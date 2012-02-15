版本:
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Feb 15

HONG KONG, Feb 15 The following are some
of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the
Hong Kong stock exchange.	
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
*Feb  Sunshine Oilsands  923.3  4.86-     BOC Int'l         696
      Ltd                        5.08     Deutsche Bank, 
                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
*March Shanghai Fosun     N.A.   N.A.     CICC,            600-
      Pharmaceutical                      Deutsche Bank,    800
                              JP Morgan, UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
*March/ China Aluminium   N.A.   N.A.     CICC,             500 
April Int'l Engineering                   Morgan Stanley, 
      Corp Ltd                            UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Haitong Securities 1,229  9.38-     Citigroup,      1,670
  Q1                10.58     Credit Suisse,  
                          Haitong Int'l,
      (Postponed)                         JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Huadian Fuxin      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           1,000
  Q2  Energy                              Citic Securities,
                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China National     N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          1,500-
  H1  Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley, 2,000
      (CNB)                               UBS 
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Graff Diamonds     N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  1,000
  H1                      Deutsche Bank, 
                                          Goldman Sachs, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2012 Hong Kong          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            644.7
  Q3  Airlines
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Chinalco's         N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,000
  Q3  Peruvian copper                     CICC,
      mining assets                       Morgan Stanley
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  En+ Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (parent of 
       UC Rusal 
       )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Everbright   4,000  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,900
      Bank                                BOC Int'l,    
                              CICC,
                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          5,000-
      Insurance Company                   HSBC,           6,000
      of China Group                      Credit Suisse (Total)


---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Shouguang    N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l        800-
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan        1,000
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  COFCO's property   N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      business unit
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Jianhua            N.A.   N.A.      Citic            500-
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,       600
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Sunshine 100       N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley, 1,000
      Real Estate Group                   UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012  EuroSibEnergo      N.A.   N.A.      BAML,          1,100-
                          Credit Suisse,  1,500
      (Postponed)                         RBS, RenCap,
                                          Sberbank
---------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life       N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
2014  Insurance

---------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Legend Holdings    N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
/2016 (parent of Lenovo
      Group )
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
*N.A  Erdenes            N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    3,000
      Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                          Macquarie
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
                          BOCI,
                                          Renaissance Capital,
                                          VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
      Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                          Citigroup,
      (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs,
                                          Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  China Nonferrous   N.A.   N.A.      CICC,           1,000
      Metal Mining                        JPMorgan, 
      (Group) Co Ltd                      UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  HiChina Group      N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
      Limited

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  XCMG Construction  516    N.A       BNP Paribas,    1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Sany Heavy         N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           3,300
      Industry Co                         Citigroup, 
                              Citic Securities

---------------------------------------------------------------
N.A.  Inner Mongolia     N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,    1,000
      Yitai Coal Co Ltd                   BOC Int'l,
                              CICC, UBS
      
---------------------------------------------------------------	
Note: $1=HK$7.79

