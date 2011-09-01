版本:
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 1 

 HONG KONG, Sept 1 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.	
===============================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)             (US$MLN)
===============================================================
Sept  Hongguo            N.A.   N.A.      Citigroup,       200-
 29   International                       DBS               300
   Holdings Ltd 
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New Century Hotel  N.A.   N.A.      Deutsche Bank,    400
Sept  Group Ltd                           Morgan Stanley
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Bluestar Adisseo   N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,      1,500
Sept  Nutrition Group                     CCB Int'l,
                       Citigroup,
   (Postponed)                         Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs,
                                       Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 Citic Securities   1,140  N.A.      ABC INt'l       2,000
Sept  Co Ltd                  CCB Int'l,      
                       CITIC Securities
                                       Int'l unit,
                                       ICBC Int'l,
                                       BAML,
                                       BOC Int'l,
                                       BoCom Int'l,
                                       HSBC, Morgan Stanley
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Inner Mongolia    N.A.    N.A.      CCB Int'l,       400-
 Sept Dazhong Mineral                     HSBC              500
   Company
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  New China Life     N.A.   N.A.      CICC, UBS       4,000
Sept  Insurance Co Ltd                                  (Total)
   (HK & Shanghai
    listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Sany Heavy          282   N.A.      BAML,          2,500-
Sept  Industry Co                         Citigroup,      3,500
                           Citic Securities
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 Xiao Nan Guo       N.A.   N.A.      BAML,             300
Sept  (Chinese restaurant                 Standard Chartered
    chain)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^*2011 Xinyi Solar       N.A.   N.A.      Citigroup,        500
 Oct   Holdings Ltd                       JPMorgan
    (a unit of  
     Xinyi Glass 
     Holdings 
     )
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  PCCW's     N.A.   N.A.      N.A.          2,000
 Oct  telecom assets 
   (in the form of a 
    listed business 
    trust)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Guangfa            N.A.   N.A.      BAML,           5,500
  Q3  Bank                                Citigroup,
                       Deutsche Bank,
                                       Goldman Sachs
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Village Roadshow   N.A.   N.A.      JPMorgan,         300
  Q3  Entertainment                       UBS
   Group
---------------------------------------------------------------
*2011 Chow Tai Fook      N.A.   N.A.      Goldman Sachs, 3,000-
 Dec  Jewellery Co                        HSBC,           4,000
                       JPMorgan        
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  BNP Paribas SA     N.A.   N.A.      ICBC Int'l       N.A.
  Q4  
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Jiangsu Future     N.A.   N.A.      BAML             300-
  Q4  Land Co Ltd                                           400
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 China Nonferrous  N.A.   N.A.       N.A.            1,000
  Q4  Metal Mining 
   (Group) Co Ltd 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Centrobuv          N.A.   N.A.      Morgan Stanley,   800
  Q4                      BOCI,
                                       Renaissance Capital
                                       VTB Capital
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Chang Sheng        N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,   300-
  Q4  Pharmaceuticals                     Morgan Stanley    400
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Haitong Securities N.A.   N.A.      Credit Suisse,  2,000
  Q4                          Deutsche Bank,
                       JPMorgan
---------------------------------------------------------------
^2011 Shanghai Fosun     N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              800
  Q4  Pharmaceutical
   

   

   
---------------------------------------------------------------
^*2011 Lianlian          N.A.   N.A.      UBS               300
  Q4/  Technology 
 2012  Co Ltd 
---------------------------------------------------------------
^*2011 Rainbow Group      N.A.   N.A.      BAML             200
  H2   (Fashion retailer) 
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Hop Hing Food      N.A.   N.A.      BOC Int'l,        300
  H2  Group                               HSBC,
                                       Nomura
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Lontoh Coal        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             300-
  H2                                        500
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Technovator        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.             N.A.
  H2  (Tsinghua Tongfang
   Co Ltd's
   

   subsidiary)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  WHM Group          N.A.   N.A.      N.A.              300
  H2  
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  XCMG Construction  N.A.   N.A.      BNP Paribas,   1,000-
  H2  Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,           1,500
                           Credit Suisse,
                       HSBC,
                       Macquarie,
                                       Morgan Stanley    
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  World Class        N.A.   N.A.      N.A.            1,000
  H2  Solar Co's
   multicrystalline
   wafers business
---------------------------------------------------------------
End   People's           N.A.   N.A.      CICC,          5,000-
2011  Insurance Company                   HSBC,           6,000
   of China Group                      Credit Suisse (Total)
   (PICC)
   (HK & Shanghai listing)
   
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  China Everbright  10,500  N.A.      BNP Paribas,    6,000
    Bank                               BOC Int'l,     
                           CICC,
                       Everbright
   (Postponed)                         Securities,
                                       HSBC,
                                       JPMorgan,
                                       Morgan Stanley,
                                       Shenyin Wanguo,
                                       UBS
---------------------------------------------------------------
2011  Beijing Jingneng   N.A.    N.A.     Barclays          628
   Clean Energy                        Capital

