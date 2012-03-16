RPT-Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - March 16

HONG KONG, March 16 The following are some of the major companies planning initial public offerings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Please contact Twinnie Siu at twinnie.siu@thomsonreuters.com or (+852) 2841-5763 to submit entries for this diary. Click on the square bracket for the latest story. * Denotes new entry or update ^ Information based on local media reports =============================================================== DEBUT COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN) =============================================================== March Shanghai Fosun N.A. N.A. CICC, 600- Pharmaceutical Deutsche Bank, 800 JP Morgan, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- March/ China Aluminium N.A. N.A. CICC, 500 April Int'l Engineering Morgan Stanley, Corp Ltd UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- *April Haitong Securities 1,229 9.38- Citigroup, 1,670 10.58 Credit Suisse, Haitong Int'l, (Postponed) JPMorgan --------------------------------------------------------------- *July China Railway N.A. N.A. N.A. 2,300 Materials Co Ltd (Shanghai) --------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Sany Heavy N.A. N.A. BAML, 3,300 Q2 Industry Co Citigroup, Citic Securities --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Huadian Fuxin N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,000 Q2 Energy Citic Securities, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China National N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,500- H1 Biotec Group Morgan Stanley, 2,000 (CNB) UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Graff Diamonds N.A. N.A. Credit Suisse, 1,000 H1 Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Hong Kong N.A. N.A. N.A. 644.7 Q3 Airlines --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Chinalco's N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000 Q3 Peruvian copper CICC, mining assets Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- *2012 Erdenes N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 3,000 Oct Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank, coal mine Goldman Sachs, Macquarie --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 En+ Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. H2 (parent of UC Rusal ) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Guangfa N.A. N.A. BAML, 5,500 Bank Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Everbright 4,000 N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,900 Bank BOC Int'l, CICC, Everbright Securities, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shenyin Wanguo, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 People's N.A. N.A. CICC, 5,000- Insurance Company HSBC, 6,000 of China Group Credit Suisse (Total) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 China Shouguang N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l 800- Agricultural JPMorgan 1,000 Product Logistic UBS Park --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 COFCO's property N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. business unit --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Jianhua N.A. N.A. Citic 500- Concrete Pile Securities, 600 Group Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 Sunshine 100 N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 1,000 Real Estate Group UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 EuroSibEnergo N.A. N.A. BAML, 1,100- Credit Suisse, 1,500 (Postponed) RBS, RenCap, Sberbank --------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/ Taikang Life N.A. N.A. N.A. 1,000 2014 Insurance --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 Legend Holdings N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. /2016 (parent of Lenovo Group ) --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Centrobuv N.A. N.A. Morgan Stanley, 800 BOCI, Renaissance Capital, VTB Capital --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Bluestar Adisseo N.A. N.A. BOC Int'l, 1,500 Nutrition Group CCB Int'l, Citigroup, (Postponed) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. China Nonferrous N.A. N.A. CICC, 1,000 Metal Mining JPMorgan, (Group) Co Ltd UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. HiChina Group N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Limited --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. XCMG Construction 516 N.A BNP Paribas, 1,200 Machinery Co Ltd CICC, Credit Suisse, HSBC, (Postponed) Macquarie, Morgan Stanley --------------------------------------------------------------- N.A. Inner Mongolia N.A. N.A. BNP Paribas, 1,000 Yitai Coal Co Ltd BOC Int'l, CICC, UBS --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: $1=HK$7.79