Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Oct 3

HONG KONG, Oct 3 The following are some of the
major companies planning initial public offerings and new
listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
================================================================
DEBUT  COMPANY           SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS      PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)               (US$MLN)
================================================================

+Oct  Fosun               N/A   N/A       CICC,              600
2012  Pharmaceutical                      Deutsche Bank,
                              JPMorgan, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
+Oct  Zhengzhou Coal      N/A   N/A       BoCom,             600
2012  Mining Machinery                    Citic Securities,
                              Deutsche Bank,
                                          ICBC Int'l, 
                                          JPMorgan, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Dec   Mando China         N/A   N/A       Deutsche Bank,     200
2012  Holdings                            Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3    China Railway       N/A   N/A       CICC,            2,000
 
2012  Materials Co Ltd                    Citic Securities,     
   
      (HK & Shanghai                      Citigroup,
      dual listing)                       Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3    Chinalco Mining     N/A   N/A       BNP Paribas,       300
2012  Corp International                  CCB Int'l, CICC,
      (Peru)                              HSBC,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3    China Machinery     N/A   N/A       BOC Int'l          600
2012  Equipment                           ICBC Int'l
      Engineering
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3    China Xintiandi     N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank    1,500
2012                                      JPMorgan,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3    People's            N/A    N/A      CICC,            6,000
2012  Insurance Company                   Credit Suisse, (Total)
      of China Group                      HSBC


----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4   Altain Khuder        N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
2012 (Mongolian iron ore                  Macquarie Group
     miner)
----------------------------------------------------------------
+Q4   Sany Heavy          N/A    N/A      BAML,            2,000
2012/ Industry Co                         Citigroup, 
Q1                            Citic Securities,
2013                                      ICBC Int'l, 
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012   China National     N/A    N/A      CICC,            1,600
       Biotec Group                       Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Guangfa             N/A    N/A      BAML,            5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman Sachs
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  China Shouguang     N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l         800-
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan         1,000
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Jianhua             N/A    N/A      Citic             500-
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,        600
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
*2013 Huishan Dairy       N/A    N/A      N/A                600
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
2012  Lukoil              N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
/2013 

----------------------------------------------------------------
2012/ Taikang Life        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2014  Insurance

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Hong Kong           N/A    N/A      N/A                300
      Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q1    Erdenes             N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
2013  Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman Sachs,
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    China Galaxy        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2013  Securities                                         (Total)

----------------------------------------------------------------
+N/A  China Everbright   4,000  N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,400
      Bank                                BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
+N/A  XCMG Construction  516    N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd                    CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N/A      N/A              N/A  
   
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------

