版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 20日 星期一 15:56 BJT

Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - May 20

HONG KONG, May 20 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
    Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
    Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
    ** Denotes new entry or update
    ^ Information based on local media reports
    ++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS      PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)               (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
May22 Langham Hospitality  852   4.65-    Deutsche Bank,     590
2013  Investments                 5.36    Citigroup, HSBC
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
May23 Mando China          N/A   N/A      Deutsche Bank,     250
2013                                      Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2
2013  NWD Hospitality      N/A   N/A      Deutsche Bank,   1,000
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          BOC Int'l, StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Hopewell HK          N/A   N/A      BOC Int'l          800
2013  Properties                          Credit Suisse,
                                          Citigroup, HSBC, 
                                          JPMorgan
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Asia Potash          N/A   N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
2013  Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Macau Legend         N/A   N/A      CLSA,             500-
2013  Development (Macau)                 Citic Securities,  800
                                          Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q2    Sany Heavy           N/A   N/A      BAML,            1,700
2013  Industry Co++                       Citigroup, 
                              Citic Securities,
                                          ICBC Int'l, 
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------2013  Century
Energy      N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       150
                                          ICBC International,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  AAG Energy          N/A    N/A      Barclays,          200
                                          Haitong, JPMorgan    
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  South Beauty        N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche     200
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Xinchen China      N/A    N/A      BAML               150
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Golden Bridge      N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
       United Financial                   JPMorgan
       Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Xintindi      N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank    1,500
                                          JPMorgan,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic Securities,         
      (HK & Shanghai                      Citigroup,
      dual listing)                       Credit Suisse,
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  New Century Hotel   N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,     250
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Star King Food      N/A    N/A      Macquarie          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Great Wall    N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse,     100
      Electric                            Guotai Junan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Jianhua             N/A    N/A      Citic              600
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,           
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Guangfa             N/A    N/A      BAML,            5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Shouguang     N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l        1,000
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Huishan Dairy       N/A    N/A      N/A                600
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Lukoil              N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000

---------------------------------------------------------------- 
2013/ Taikang Life        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2014  Insurance

---------------------------------------------------------------- 
2013  Hong Kong           N/A    N/A      N/A                300
      Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Erdenes             N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman,
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   China Everbright   4,000  N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,400
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   XCMG Construction  516    N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd++                  CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N/A      N/A              N/A      
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐