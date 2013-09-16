Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Sept 16

HONG KONG, Sept 16 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Please contact Elzio Barreto at elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com or (+852)
2843-1608 to submit entries for this diary.
Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
** Denotes new entry or update
^ Information based on local media reports
++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Sept16 International 216 2.22- BOC Int'l 78
2013 Housewares Retail 2.81
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept17 CT Environmental 340 1.48- BOC Int'l 87
2013 1.98 ICBC Int'l
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept19 China Huishan 3,787 2.28- Deutsche Bank, 1,300
2013 Dairy 2.67 HSBC, Goldman,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept26 Forgame Tech 31.4 43.50- JPMorgan, 222
2013 55.00 Morgan Stanley, CICC
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept Boyaa Interactive N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150
2013 China Renaissance
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
Sept YST Dairy N/A N/A Credit Suisse 150
2013 Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3
2013 NWD Hospitality N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 1,000
HSBC, JPMorgan,
BOC Int'l, StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q3 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500
2013 Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Century Energy N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 150
ICBC International,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 AAG Energy N/A N/A Barclays, 200
Haitong, JPMorgan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, Deutsche 200
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Xinchen China N/A N/A BAML 150
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300
United Financial JPMorgan
Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Xintindi N/A N/A Deutsche Bank 1,500
JPMorgan,
StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Materials Co Ltd Citic Securities,
(HK & Shanghai Citigroup,
dual listing) Credit Suisse,
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 New Century Hotel N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Star King Food N/A N/A Macquarie 200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Great Wall N/A N/A Credit Suisse, 100
Electric Guotai Junan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China National N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Biotec Group Morgan Stanley,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Jianhua N/A N/A Citic 600
Concrete Pile Securities,
Group Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Guangfa N/A N/A BAML, 5,500
Bank Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank,
Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 China Shouguang N/A N/A BOC Int'l 1,000
Agricultural JPMorgan
Product Logistic UBS
Park
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013/ Taikang Life N/A N/A N/A 1,000
2014 Insurance
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013 Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A 300
Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Erdenes N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
Tavan Tolgoi Deutsche Bank,
coal mine Goldman,
Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A China Everbright 4,000 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,400
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A XCMG Construction 516 N/A BNP Paribas, 1,200
Machinery Co Ltd++ CICC,
Credit Suisse,
HSBC,
(Postponed) Macquarie,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Bank of Shanghai 1,200 N/A N/A N/A
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A Harbin Bank N/A N/A N/A 1,500
listing)
----------------------------------------------------------------
postponed
Hopewell HK BOC Int'l 780
Properties Credit Suisse,
Citigroup, HSBC,
JPMorgan