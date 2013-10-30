版本:
Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Oct 30

HONG KONG, Oct 30 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN)  (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
*
Oct31 Bank of Chongqing  707.5   5.60-    Goldman Sachs      593
                                  6.50    Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Nov05 Boyaa Interactive  184     4.55-    Credit Suisse      133
                                  5.60    China Renaissance
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Nov06 Huishang Bank      2,612   3.47-    BOC Int'l,       1,300
                                  3.50    Citic Securities,
                                          Haitong, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Nov   Spring REIT (China) N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse      300
2013                                      Mizuho
----------------------------------------------------------------
*
Nov   China Cinda Asset   N/A    N/A      BAML,            2,000
      Management                          Credit Suisse, Goldman
                                          Morgan Stanley, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nov   YST Dairy           N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse      150
2013                                      Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
Q4    Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
2013  Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Century Energy      N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,       150
                                          ICBC International,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  AAG Energy          N/A    N/A      Barclays,          200
                                          Haitong, JPMorgan    
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  South Beauty        N/A    N/A      CICC, Deutsche     200
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Xinchen China      N/A    N/A      BAML               150
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013   Golden Bridge      N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
       United Financial                   JPMorgan
       Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Xintindi      N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank    1,500
                                          JPMorgan,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic Securities,         
      (HK & Shanghai                      Citigroup,
      dual listing)                       Credit Suisse,
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  New Century Hotel   N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,     250
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Star King Food      N/A    N/A      Macquarie          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Great Wall    N/A    N/A      Credit Suisse,     100
      Electric                            Guotai Junan
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China National      N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000
      Biotec Group                        Morgan Stanley,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300

----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Jianhua             N/A    N/A      Citic              600
      Concrete Pile                       Securities,           
      Group                               Deutsche Bank,
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  Guangfa             N/A    N/A      BAML,            5,500
      Bank                                Citigroup,
                                          Deutsche Bank,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2013  China Shouguang     N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l        1,000
      Agricultural                        JPMorgan
      Product Logistic                    UBS
      Park
---------------------------------------------------------------- 
2013/ Taikang Life        N/A    N/A      N/A              1,000
2014  Insurance

---------------------------------------------------------------- 
2013  Hong Kong           N/A    N/A      N/A                300
      Airlines
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  NW  Hotel           N/A    N/A      Deutsche Bank,   1,000
      Investments                         HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          BOC Int'l, StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Erdenes             N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Tavan Tolgoi                        Deutsche Bank,  
      coal mine                           Goldman,
                                          Macquarie
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   China Everbright   4,000  N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,400
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   XCMG Construction  516    N/A       BNP Paribas,     1,200
      Machinery Co Ltd++                  CICC,         
                              Credit Suisse,
                                          HSBC,
      (Postponed)                         Macquarie,
                                          Morgan Stanley 
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Bank of Shanghai  1,200    N/A      N/A              N/A      
----------------------------------------------------------------
N/A   Harbin Bank        N/A     N/A      N/A              1,500

       listing) 
----------------------------------------------------------------
postponed
       Hopewell HK                        BOC Int'l          780
       Properties                         Credit Suisse,
                                          Citigroup, HSBC, 
                                          JPMorgan

