Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Jan 6

HONG KONG, Jan 6 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
================================================================
PRICING   COMPANY        SHRS    PRICE    MANAGERS/     PROCEEDS
DATE                     (MLN) (HK$/SHR)  SPONSORS     (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Jan22 HK Electric         N/A    N/A      Goldman, HSBC    5,000
      Investments
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
H1    China Grand         N/A    N/A      CICC, Goldman    1,000
2014  Automotive Services 
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
H1    China CNR Corp.++   N/A    N/A      CICC, UBS        1,470
2014  
      
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1    Shuanghui           N/A    N/A      BOC Int'l,       5,000
2014  International Holdings              Citic, Goldman,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Jinhua Concrete     N/A    N/A      Citic,             200
      Pile Group                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Harbin Bank         N/A    N/A     ABC Int'l,        1,000
                                         BOC Int'l, CICC,
                                         China Merchants
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Fuhua Agricultural  N/A    N/A     Citigroup,          200
      Technology                         Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Mando China         N/A    N/A     Deutsche Bank,      250
                                         Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  South Beauty        N/A    N/A     CICC,               200
                                         Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Zhong Da Mining     N/A    N/A      CCB Int'l, HSBC,   350
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Tianhe Chemicals    N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup, 1,000
      Group                               JPMorgan, 
                                          Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Hunan Zhonghe       N/A    N/A      Citigroup,         600
      Energy                              Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  Longjiang Bank      N/A    N/A      BAML, Nomura       500
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014  The Basic House     N/A    N/A      Goldman, UBS       300
      Global 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Sunshine100         N/A    N/A      CICC, Citigroup    300
      Real Estate Group 
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Sincere Group       N/A    N/A      Morgan Stanley     350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Jinhui China        N/A    N/A      BAML               400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Mountain     N/A    N/A      Citigroup          200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Asia Potash         N/A    N/A      BAML, Citigroup,   500
      Group (Laos)                        Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Triplex             N/A    N/A      BAML,              200
                                          China Merchants,
                                          Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Everbright    N/A    N/A      BNP Paribas,     3,000
      Bank++                              BOC Int'l,   
                              CICC,
                                          Everbright
                                          Securities,
                                          HSBC, JPMorgan,
                                          Morgan Stanley,
                                          Shenyin Wanguo,
                                          UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Golden Bridge       N/A    N/A      BoCom,             300
      United Financial                    JPMorgan
      Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  China Railway       N/A    N/A      CICC,            2,000  
      Materials Co Ltd                    Citic, Citigroup        
      (HK & Shanghai                      Credit Suisse, HSBC,
      dual listing)                       UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Altain Khuder       N/A    N/A      BAML,              300
                                          Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014  Bank of Shanghai    N/A    N/A      Citic,           2,000
