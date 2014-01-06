Hong Kong IPO Pipeline - Jan 6

HONG KONG, Jan 6 The following are some of the major companies
planning initial public offerings and new listings on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Click on the square bracket for the latest story.
** Denotes new entry or update
^ Information based on local media reports
++ Denotes Hong Kong offering for companies listed elsewhere
================================================================
PRICING COMPANY SHRS PRICE MANAGERS/ PROCEEDS
DATE (MLN) (HK$/SHR) SPONSORS (US$MLN)
================================================================
**
Jan22 HK Electric N/A N/A Goldman, HSBC 5,000
Investments
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
H1 China Grand N/A N/A CICC, Goldman 1,000
2014 Automotive Services
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
H1 China CNR Corp.++ N/A N/A CICC, UBS 1,470
2014
----------------------------------------------------------------
H1 Shuanghui N/A N/A BOC Int'l, 5,000
2014 International Holdings Citic, Goldman,
Morgan Stanley,
StanChart, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Jinhua Concrete N/A N/A Citic, 200
Pile Group Morgan Stanley,
StanChart
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Harbin Bank N/A N/A ABC Int'l, 1,000
BOC Int'l, CICC,
China Merchants
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Fuhua Agricultural N/A N/A Citigroup, 200
Technology Jefferies
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Mando China N/A N/A Deutsche Bank, 250
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 South Beauty N/A N/A CICC, 200
Deutsche Bank, UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Zhong Da Mining N/A N/A CCB Int'l, HSBC, 350
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Tianhe Chemicals N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 1,000
Group JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Hunan Zhonghe N/A N/A Citigroup, 600
Energy Credit Suisse
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 Longjiang Bank N/A N/A BAML, Nomura 500
----------------------------------------------------------------
**
2014 The Basic House N/A N/A Goldman, UBS 300
Global
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Sunshine100 N/A N/A CICC, Citigroup 300
Real Estate Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Sincere Group N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 350
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Jinhui China N/A N/A BAML 400
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Golden Mountain N/A N/A Citigroup 200
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Asia Potash N/A N/A BAML, Citigroup, 500
Group (Laos) Deutsche Bank
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Triplex N/A N/A BAML, 200
China Merchants,
Goldman
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 China Everbright N/A N/A BNP Paribas, 3,000
Bank++ BOC Int'l,
CICC,
Everbright
Securities,
HSBC, JPMorgan,
Morgan Stanley,
Shenyin Wanguo,
UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Golden Bridge N/A N/A BoCom, 300
United Financial JPMorgan
Leasing
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 China Railway N/A N/A CICC, 2,000
Materials Co Ltd Citic, Citigroup
(HK & Shanghai Credit Suisse, HSBC,
dual listing) UBS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Altain Khuder N/A N/A BAML, 300
Macquarie Group
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Bank of Shanghai N/A N/A Citic, 2,000